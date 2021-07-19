PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

