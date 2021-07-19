Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,322 shares of company stock worth $1,454,071. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,496. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.