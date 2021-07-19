Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Update

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,322 shares of company stock worth $1,454,071. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
