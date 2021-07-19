Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$77.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.14.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$43.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.80 and a 12-month high of C$54.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.