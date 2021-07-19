Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$130.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock opened at C$124.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$123.93. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$89.00 and a 52 week high of C$128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$992.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.2732756 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.