Prentice Capital Management LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Prentice Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126,738 shares during the quarter. Fisker accounts for about 1.1% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $48,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 78.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $15,353,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. 249,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,379,243. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,550 shares of company stock worth $10,560,875. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.