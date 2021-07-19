Prentice Capital Management LP Purchases 772,204 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 480.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,204 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up about 5.7% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

