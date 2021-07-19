Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Up 51.9% in June

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pressure BioSciences stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

