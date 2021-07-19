Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $183,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after buying an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

