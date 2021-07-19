Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $168.93 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workiva were worth $168,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $162,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of WK opened at $119.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

