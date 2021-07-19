Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $164.91 Million in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,829,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.18% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $20.27 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

