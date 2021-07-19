Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 284,272 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $205,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

