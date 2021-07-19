Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.11% of MultiPlan worth $189,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $57,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MPLN stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. Analysts anticipate that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

