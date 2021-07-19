Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,387 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $195,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $53.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

