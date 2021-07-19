Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $132,714.48. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.71 on Monday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

