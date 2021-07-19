Private Capital Management LLC Sells 100,451 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,451 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV traded down $1.97 on Monday, reaching $40.52. 2,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.