Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 21,667 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,885,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $33.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

