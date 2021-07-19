Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $841.25.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $950.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.36 and a fifty-two week high of $965.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $877.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

