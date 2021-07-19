Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,669. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

