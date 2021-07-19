Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

