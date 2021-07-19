Profund Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $111.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.38. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.90 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

