Profund Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX opened at $22.56 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.