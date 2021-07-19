Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.28 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $128.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

