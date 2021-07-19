Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PRTA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.22. Prothena has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,250 shares of company stock worth $7,833,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

