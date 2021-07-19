PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 420,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $399,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PSB stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.97. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.