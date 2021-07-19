Psagot Investment House Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 558.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625,486 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 6.82% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $2,085,487.59. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,131. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

