Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.43. 19,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,656. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

