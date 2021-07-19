Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $33.42 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,872. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $141.88 and a one year high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.