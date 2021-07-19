Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.