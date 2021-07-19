Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE SUM opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

