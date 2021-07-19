Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

