Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 283 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.14 on Monday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

