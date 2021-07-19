Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 131.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of USA Truck worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.