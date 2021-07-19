Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,983 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 48.9% in the first quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 88.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

