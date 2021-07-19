PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Financial Review

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PulteGroup alerts:

This table compares PulteGroup and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $11.04 billion 1.21 $1.41 billion $4.71 10.81 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.50 -$36.64 million N/A N/A

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Volatility and Risk

PulteGroup has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PulteGroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 13.14% 22.42% 12.36% Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PulteGroup and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 1 4 9 1 2.67 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

PulteGroup currently has a consensus target price of $58.46, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.77%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than PulteGroup.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Landsea Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company controlled 180,352 lots, of which 91,363 were owned and 88,989 were under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.