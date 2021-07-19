Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

