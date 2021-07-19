Pundi X NEM 1-Day Volume Tops $7,778.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.32 million and $7,778.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00100326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00147471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,312.47 or 0.99931944 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

