Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $166.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.