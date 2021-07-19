Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

