Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 78,574 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a P/E ratio of 123.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.