Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 82.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,855 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $175.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

