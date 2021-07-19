Putnam Investments LLC Sells 4,269,618 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,269,618 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after acquiring an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $66.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.95.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

