Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Q Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KVSB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. 11,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,929. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

