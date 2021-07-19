Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

ACR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,748. The company has a current ratio of 243.37, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

