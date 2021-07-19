Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $431,000 in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,175,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.
ACR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,748. The company has a current ratio of 243.37, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
