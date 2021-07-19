Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 461,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

