Q Global Advisors LLC Invests $921,000 in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 93,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of RXRAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

