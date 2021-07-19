Q Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,975,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.08. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.