Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Soaring Eagle Acquisition comprises about 1.4% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNGU. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,096,000.

Shares of SRNGU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. 21,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

