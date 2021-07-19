Q Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371,931 shares during the period. New York Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,282,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 192,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 475,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. 153,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

