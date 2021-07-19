Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSW. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.