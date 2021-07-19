Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Lowered by Analyst

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $958.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.